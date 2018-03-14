Education can help defeat terrorism, extremism

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

Shedding light on the importance of education, speakers at the opening ceremony of a school in Landikotal termed education role as the last option to counter radicalization and extremism from the society. The opening ceremony of a high school for boys was arranged by Al-Khedmat Foundation in Landikotal tehsil. A large number of parents, students, officials, Al-khidmat Foundation office bearers and leaders of different political parties participated in the gathering.

Speakers including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Al-Khidmat Foundation president Khalid Waqas Chamkani, assistant political agent of Landikotal Niaz Muhammad, Jamat-e-Islami Fata vice president Zarnoor Afridi, JI nominated candidate for NA-45 Shah Faisal Afridi, Ziaul Haq, Afaaq education research organization regional manager Zabihullah.