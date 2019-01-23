Education based on inspiration from our rich heritage will keep our youth on right track

President Alvi opens Al-Huda International School’s 2-day ‘Islamic Exhibition’

Zubair Qureshi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged the students and the youth to learn and seek knowledge that is good for humanity and keeps us connected with our rich Islamic and cultural heritage. Unless we get such education as have some purpose to serve humanity all our learning and wisdom would go in vain, said the President.

He made these remarks while opening the two-day “Islamic Exhibition” organized by the Al-Huda International School at its H-11 campus. A large number of students, their teachers, parents, guests from various fields of life eminent personalities of the town had come to visit the exhibition. The President in his remarks appreciated the efforts of the participants and the works put on display by the hardworking students of the international school.

The President was of the view that the pains taken by the participants in putting the Islamic art and craft and the scientific projects on display how minutely they have researched and worked on various projects. He also commended the school administration’s efforts in projecting the talent of the students. “Such activities boost the morale of the students and encourage them to showcase their talent to the outer world,” said the president.

Earlier, upon arrival of President Chairperson of Al-Huda International School Dr Farhat Hashmi and senior members of the school administration received him. The two-day exhibition has been divided into four categories from Montessori up to secondary level. The students projects included working of human brain, various functions of human body, scientific advancement and its correspondence with Islamic teachings and traditions. The highlight of the exhibition was “Spiritual Treatment.”

