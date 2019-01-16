Education and rural areas

Education is the best policy to make a nation successful. But the miserable education conditions in rural areas compelled me to pen down this letter. According to a report, almost all government-run educational institutions in Dasht are half constructed and the maintenance works have been stopped. Likewise, Tump, a district in Balochistan, is same as Dasht. According to the report of UNICEF, 70% children are out of school in rural areas of Balochistan and many of the schools are without shelter.

There are also schools which are being run with a single teacher. This report shows that our every government failed to focus on rural areas of Balochistan where the education crisis is damaging lots of families and the whole nation. Balochistan, after being one of the richest and blessed provinces of Pakistan, but still the victim of negligence. On the other hand, many of the poor villagers have not enough money for sending their children in cities for quality education while they don’t get proper food once in a day. It is my humble request to the newly elected CM Mr. Jam Kamal to please solve education problems in rural areas of Balochistan.

ADNAN MAQSOOD BALOCH

Balochistan

