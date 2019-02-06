The education sector of Pakistan has been classified as poor quality by independent analysts since long. Education sector is getting the least importance when it comes to the division of development expenditure from both the provincial and federal governments. And this situation further aggravates when allocated resources are distributed to districts. Currently Pakistan is spending 2.76 percent of GDP on education sector which is lowest in South Asia. As per statistics launched by the Academy of Educational Planning and Management (AEPAM), 25 million children between the ages of 5 to 16 are out of school. And under the Articles 25, 37B and 38B of the Constitution of Pakistan, the State is obligated to offer free and compulsory education to children between the ages of 5 to 16. According to AEPAM, 70% children in Balochistan, 57% in FATA, 52% in Sindh, 40% in Punjab, 34 % in KP and 12% in Islamabad are out of school. Illiteracy in Pakistan has increased over the period and its prime reason is growth in poverty. Instead of getting education, children of poor families start doing work to support their families financially. And the continuous increase in inflation is further aggravating the situation. It must be understood that education is the core of development of a society. The main difference between the first world countries and the third world is of education. Therefore, to survive and progress in the competitive world, our government should give top priority to education.

JABRAN ZULFIQAR ALI

Islamabad

Share on: WhatsApp