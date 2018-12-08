Education nowadays is a very lucrative business. People with a small investment can set up school on every other corner of residential locality. Schools can be seen that have been set up in residential areas do not qualify as school, because a school needs to provide and maintain required infrastructure including building, class rooms, laboratory, library and safe drinking water facilities. If a building lacks these facilities, it cannot be called a school.

Many of these profit-generating entities lack all the facilities that are essential for creating an environment of a school. Unfortunately different living spaces within any such house are turned into class rooms where students are stuffed like chicken. These schools are not different from a poultry farm. Education standard is deteriorating due to imparting of education by less qualified and untrained teachers who are hired on very meagre remuneration. Education Department should effectively play its due monitoring role to regulate the affairs of private schools.

QAZI JAMSHED SIDDIQUI

Lahore

