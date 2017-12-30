Education is basically a fundamental right of every individual. Education has brought the world to the edges of post modern development. The States which have always endorsed and strengthened education from its roots are ruling over the world today. The people have brought all kinds of development through education. Besides land, labour, capital and organisation, education is being considered as the fifth pillar of production. Therefore, education has always remained the top most priority for the all developed and developing nations. Undeniably, educated nations have always penned down successful stories of their nations. Without education the man is reckoned as an insane. Furthermore the progressive societies are full of educated people; there is no room for the uneducated people. Most of the developed and developing states have emphasized over free education agenda because they are looking forward for their further progressive and developed societies. Additionally, the Education provides an enormous phenomenal power to think more, to do more and to produce more. All the innovations, in different sectors reflect importance of education. In a nutshell, I want to say that our country is facing the huge crises of progress and development. Our leaders are still unaware of education as the only ingredient for the progress and prosperity. Our youth has badly merged into the political games of these politicians and are not paying proper head to practical education. No doubt, the youth of our country is increasingly trying to be educated, but they are just to earn money and spend better life, and even the more educated people are found jobless. Consequently, this directly hits to the insignificance of education in our society. I can say that until and unless the true purpose of education is adopted and propagated, this nation never gets in to the progressive age.

FAKHUR UN NISA RAHOOJO

Islamabad

