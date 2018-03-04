Education for all: over 16,000 students enrolled in Balochistan

Islamabad

National Commission on Human Development (NCHD) has enrolled 16,430 students in Balochistan at primary level to improve literacy level in the province under its ‘Education for All’ initiative. NCHD, in collaboration with provincial education department, was operating 439 schools in 24 districts of Balochistan to ensure right of education to all at their doorstep.

Official source told APP here Saturday that NCHD was working closely with education department and also providing assistance to them for the advancement of education in Balochistan. He informed that NCHD was also providing equipment and conducting special trainings to teachers aimed at provision of education to disabled children in the less-developed areas of the country.

Meanwhile, it was reported by UNESCO that some 263 million ‘one-in-five ‘ children, adolescents and youth worldwide are out school, a figure that has barely changed over the past five years, according to a new United Nations cultural agency report. ‘These new figures show starkly the size of the gap that needs to be closed to ensure universal access to education,’ Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).—APP