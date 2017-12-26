It is to be agreed to the fact that all educational institutes have proper garbage systems – dustbins are placed in every corner of classrooms, grounds and in front of cafeterias. However, despite this fact the students least bother to throw litter in these huge dustbins and one can see all the garbage lying just below them or scattered everywhere.

One can also conclude to the fact that for these youngsters it is, in a way, a fashion trend in order to look impressive whereas the maids are left cleaning the garbage all alone. It is a humble request to the educational authorities to take strict action by imposing fine or by taking any other strict measure. It is shameful to see how educated students behave like illiterates. If they don’t care for their surroundings, who will be responsible for the country’s tomorrow?

KINANAH SHAHBAZ

Islamabad

