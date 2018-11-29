Educated society imperative for prosperity of country: Suri

Staff Reporter

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Thursday said that educated society is imperative for development and prosperity of the country. “Provision of quality education in the country was one of the highlights of the manifesto of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the government was taking steps on priority basis to achieve this goal” he expressed these views while addressing Oath taking ceremony of office bearers of Roots International School Student Council. He said that a special task force has been constituted for upgrading the standard of education and implementing uniform syllabus in the country.

The Deputy Speaker said that at present the number of children who were not going to school in the country is more than the total population of Australia. He admitted that sending children to schools was a herculean task and unfortunately past government did not give any attention to the issue. The present government under the leadership of Imran Khan was committed to bring those children in schools, he added.

He was confident that the Government’s endeavors will become fruitful very soon. He said that due to better educational policies of Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 5 years, more than 50,0000 students were shifted from private educational institutions to government schools.

Share on: WhatsApp