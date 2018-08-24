Educate the youth

Devoted and determined, a husband-and-wife team has built a remarkable primary school in Naltar Valley. Each year, Zahid and Shahnur Farooq spend nine months away from family and friends, just running the school. Shahnur, the de facto principal, teacher-trainer, class mentor and social motivator and psychological evaluator at Parha Likha Pakistan School. Shahnur and Zahid (now retired from the Pakistan Air Force) run a state-of-the-art primary school for the children of the community living within a distance of 40 kilometres around Naltar Bala — a tiny settlement nestled in the middle of nowhere around the mountains north of Gilgit.

In just three years of formal operation, the school has 300 children between the ages of four to 15 years lined up for morning assemblies, squatting on rush matting in two brick-built and tent classrooms, learning lessons and craft, or playing in the open. The students are always found in the school despite the harsh weather, even reading under the open sky, or even with no facilities. Tents are set up for classes, open place for playing. This is a huge service to the humanity and we pray for the organizers to continue their mission with more and more dedication.

FIDA SHAH

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp