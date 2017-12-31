Edu certificate of three nurses bogus

Staff Reporter

As many as, documents of three nurses have been confirmed as bogus who got their nursing training in education from Jinnah Hospital, Lahore and Civil Hospital Tattha.

As per details given by Medical Superintendent Lahore General Hospital Dr. Ghulam Sabir Lahore and Faisalabad Educational Boards have verified that these three nurses namely Sadia Rashid, Asma Javed and Mekhmoor Tarif have fake Metric certificate which have no record.

He told that first two in the list were trained from Jinnah Hospital while the third one from Karachi division from Tattha.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Ghias un Nabi Tayyab has directed the administration of Lahore General Hospital to get verified the documents of all the employees and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

He directed to put up detailed report in this regard and strictly follow the government policy in this respect and ensure the verification of new comers documents within stipulated time.