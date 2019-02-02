edotco Group shared govt’s vision of digital Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Finance Minister Asad Umar received the Malaysian edotco Group delegation for a meeting here on Friday.

The delegation which also included two members of the Malaysian Telecom Company, was led by Datuk Azzat Kamaludin, Chairman of the Edotco group.

Datuk Azzat Kamaludin on the occasion said that edotco Group shared the present government’s vision of digital Pakistan and would like to contribute to this end.

He said the company currently had a $ 150 million portfolio in Pakistan in telecom and had plans to enhance it to over $ 200 million in view of the potential in this sector and a liberal investment regime and incentives offered by the government.

The Minister was informed that after recent visit to Malaysia by Prime Minister of Pakistan, a number of Malaysian business delegations had visited Pakistan to explore investment opportunities here.

The High Commissioner of Malaysia as part of the delegation also hinted at other top Malaysian company’s intention to establish their business in Pakistan. The delegation also shared with the Minister detail of their interaction with PTA for telecom cooperation.

Finance Minister said economic cooperation among brotherly Muslim countries was the way forward to prosperity. He said investment was among priority areas of the present government and assured the delegation of his full support for Edotco as well as other Malaysian companies’ investment plans.

He said government and people of Pakistan looked forward to the visit of Malaysian Prime Minister’s visit to Pakistan in March which would help boost Pak-Malaysia bilateral cooperation.

