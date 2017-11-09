Edotco Group to invest $1b to expand operations in Pakistan

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Malaysia based tower Infrastructure Company, the edotco Group has announced to invest $1 billion to expand operations Pakistan by acquiring 13,000 telecom towers of the Jazz, which would create several hundreds of jobs.

In August this year, Edotco Group in partnership with Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd (DH Corp) had announced the acquisition of approximately 13,000 towers from Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (Jazz).

In this regard, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted permission to EDOTCO to acquire Jazz’s tower business in return for $ 940 million. Last week, CCP gave the no-objection certificate for the acquisition of Deodar Private Limited, a subsidiary of Pakistan Mobile Communication Limited (Jazz).

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) edotco Group Suresh Sidhu and Country Managing Director & CEO edotco Pakistan Hussain, edotco Pakistan established in 2014 as a subsidiary of edotco Group with the objective to provide communications infrastructure services to customers and be the one stop center for telecommunication sites and bandwidth services in Pakistan.

The Group sees Pakistan as the frontier for developing Asian markets. With a youth bulge and potential for exponential growth, edotco has marked its operations in Pakistan as its crown jewel for years to come. The edotco has planned extensive investment in the region on infrastructure up gradation, new infrastructure development, human resource development and environmental rehabilitation.

The edotco plans to become a top five tower company in the world by 2020 through progressive investment in the industry, best practices, provision of a broad portfolio of infrastructure solutions and value-added services to enhance efficiencies and connectivity for communities.

Suresh Sidhu said the edotco owned/operated and managed 26,000 towers in the six countries. The group acquired licence in 2015 to operate in Pakistan. The edotco minimizes the energy cost by adopting renewable and green energy solutions and system optimization and enhances operational efficiency through sharing of resources and processes.

He said that Pakistan has a huge market potential with 200 million populations, 73 percent mobile penetration, 5 percent projected inflation and 5.7 percent GDP growth.

Further the country has 40,000 markets of towers, highly favourable tele-infra regulatory conditions, backed by timely policy reforms and continued investment commitment from telcos and foreign shareholders. The edotco officials said that Pakistan has unique specifics as tower infrastructure license is unrestricted which presents competitive advantage for edotco.