EDO kicks off enrollment campaign

Our Correspondent

Killa Saifullah

“Education is the fundamental right of every child and under article 25-A, providing free and compulsory education to children aged 5-16 is responsibility of the government,” said District Education Officer Killa Saifullah Attahullah Kakar, while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

Deputy Officer Education Bahadur Shah Nasar, Deputy District Education Officer Abdul Ghani Jogezai, Deputy District Education Officer Muslim Bagh Hayatullah Kakar and Muhammad Anwer (RTSM) were also present on the occasion.

Share on: WhatsApp