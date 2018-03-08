Editor Uqaab, Manzoor Unjum bereaved

Srinagar

Ali Mohammad Shah, elder brother of editor Uqaab, Manzoor Unjum, passed away Tuesday night. He was 75. Shah was an engineer with the Public Works Department (PWD) and was living in Brain Nishat after his retirement.

Shah was unwell for last three weeks and breathed his last in the hospital around 12 am last night, a family member said.

Family sources said as per Shah’s wishes, the death will be mourned for three days followed by Fateh Khwani on Friday after the Zuhar prayers are over.

Pakistan Observer adds: Journalist community of Pakistan/AJK deeply condoled the demise of Ali Mohammad Shah and sympathised with the bereaved family and friends.—GK