Editor-in-Chief Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik meets China’s acting Consul General

LAHORE – Editor-in-Chief Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik Saturday held a meeting with the acting Consul-General of China in Lahore, Peng Zhengwu.

Both Malik and Zhengwu discussed the bilateral ties between the two nations and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the meeting held at the consulate general.

Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, on the occasion, termed CPEC a transformational project, adding that the multi-billion dollar project is indispensable to strengthen Pakistan’s economic landscape.

The Chinese official appreciated the efforts being made by the publication to promote Pak-China friendship. He also lauded the services of the founder of Pakistan Observer, late Mr. Zahid Malik (SI) in the field of journalism and religion.

Mr. Faisal also presented a copy Mazameen-e-Quran (Subjects of Quran) authored by Mr. Zahid Malik (late) to the acting Consul General.

Mr. Peng Zhengwu also gave a gift to the visiting dignitary as a goodwill gesture.