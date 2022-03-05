Editor-in-Chief Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik appointed RCK brand ambassador.

Islamabad/Karachi: Editor-in-Chief Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Rotary Club Karachi.

Faisal Zahid Malik announced the news in a tweet and thanked the Rotary for their trust.

History of Rotary Club Karachi

Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbours, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe.

Rotary Club Karachi is a historical organization from the perspective that at the time of independence, it was one of the only three Rotary Clubs in Pakistan – Lahore (1927), Karchi (1933) and Hyderabad (1939).

Today the Rotary Club of Karachi, with a membership of 130 – highest in Pakistan, is one of the 85 clubs in RI District 3271 which covers the provinces of Sindh and Baluchistan in Pakistan.

The setting up of the Rotary Club of Karachi was the outcome of the vision and initiative of its service-minded charter members amongst whom figured personalities like Hatim A. Alavi, Hatim B. Tyabji and Jamshed Nusserwanji.

From its commencement, the Club started taking an active interest in the civic life of Karachi and also devoted considerable attention to the international aspect of Rotary service.