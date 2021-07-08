Editor-in-chief of Pakistan Observer, Faisal Zahid Malik, cuts cake on occassion of 4th July along with other dignitaries

The 246th Independence Day celebrations of the United States of America was held on July 4th, 2021 by Interfaith Commission for Peace and Harmony at Avari Hotel.

The event was attended by various important proponents of Interfaith Harmony including the Editor-in-chief of Pakistan Observer, Faisal Zahid Malik who graced the occassion with his presence.

Other important dignitaries that were also present at the event included Cardinal Joseph Coutts of Roman Catholic Church, Consul General of UAE Karachi Bakheet Ateeq al Remeithi, Ambassodor Allama Muhammad Ahsan Siddiqui, Allama Ali Kakar Naqvi and Sardar Ramesh Singh Khalsa.

The dignitaries cut the cake as a gesture of goodwill and to celebrate the friendship and the cordial relationship that Pakistan and America have built over the period of time.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/