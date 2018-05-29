Edible items being provided at lower rates in Sasta bazaars: Mayor

Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz Monday said that edible items were not only being provided in large quantity but their availability at concessional rates was also being ensured so that residents of the Federal Capital could get maximum benefit from this facility during the month of Ramadan. He expressed these views while visiting a Sasta Bazaar, established by Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) at Sector G-7.

On this occasion, Chairmen of different Union Councils including Naeem Ali Gujar, Sradar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Raja Waheed-ul-Hassan, Chaudhry Allahditta, Chaudhry Munir Ashraf and Syed Zaheer Shah and other local elected representatives, senior officers of the CDA and MCI were also present.

The Mayor directed the concerned formations to ensure provision of quality edible items including fresh fruits and vegetables in these bazaars on concessional rates during the holy month.

He further directed the concerned officers to ensure the presence of relevant staff at the bazaars so that complaints of the consumers could be addressed on the spot.

He also directed to take consolidated steps to ensure provision of quality edible items at concessional rates to the residents at sasta bazaars during the Ramadan.

He said that strict monitoring and constant vigilance would be ensured so that residents of the city could get maximum benefits from these bazaars.—APP

