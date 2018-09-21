Edhi volunteers with ambulances remain alert on Ashura

Edhi Foundation Lahore has finalized arrangements for Ashura Muharram and put its staffers and ambulances on high alert to cope with any emergency.

Edhi Foundation spokesman said that 50 Edhi ambulances, 200 volunteers and para medical staff would remain alert at important majalis and processions being held across the city. They will provide first aid and ambulance to injured ‘Azadars’.

The volunteers and ambulances will also remain alongwith central procession which will be taken from Nisar Haveli, inside Mochi Gate and conclude at Kabala Gamay Shah.—APP

