Edhi gets connected with Careem for health care

In order to provide better health care facilities to Karachities , the Edhi Foundation in an agreement got connected with a ride-hailing services app ‘Careem’ for swift access to the patients on Friday .

Talking to APP, Faisal Edhi , son of Abdul Sattar Edhi and Head of Edhi Foundation said, “We are working on a plan to embrace modern technology to improve efficiency and accessibility as our services deal with sensitive and emergency issues.”

He said “the World was hanging around the internet and we cannot remain isolated especially when citizens unfortunately do not have access to basic health care facilities, meant to be provided by the State.”

“Careem has partnered with our foundation and it will give us the chance to further optimize our services with the use of technology and enhance connectivity for the benefit of under privileged“, he added.

Careem’s Public Relation Officer Sibtain Naqvi from Karachi said customers could now book an ambulance using its app for which a dedicated “ambulance” category is featured in this regard.

They would receive a booking confirmation via message and the ambulance would arrive at the assigned time and location, he informed.

He said that the customers would now be able to call an ambulance through their app for patient’s transportation “from and to” home and hospital.”

For this online connectivity using Careem’s app the customers would not be charged and they would pay to only Edhi Foundation.—APP

