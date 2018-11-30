Edhi Foundation wants encroachments from amenity plot

Hyderabad

The Edhi Foundation has appealed the judiciary and the civil administration to take notice of alleged encroachment over the foundation’s plot in Hyderabad. In a letter written by the foundation’s zonal head Meraj Ahmed, the authorities have been informed that some local influential people had illegally occupied more than 20,000 square feet plot in Makrani Para area along Autobahn road in Hyderabad.

‘Over a dozen encroachers who are patronized by local influential and political people have encroached over the land,’ Ahmed alleged, adding that the land had remained under their occupation for around 2 decades.

During the period in question, the squatters made fake cases against the foundation in the court to justify their control of the plots, he added.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp