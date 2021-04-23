Edhi Foundation offers assistance to India after record surge in Covid cases

The Edhi Foundation has offered assistance to India, the hardest-hit nation by coronavirus disease, on a humanitarian basis amid the disasters of a record surge in the virus cases.

Edhi Foundation has offered assistance to the neighbouring country, India that is witnessing a record surge in coronavirus cases, leaving the people dying of oxygen shortage and lack of necessary facilities in hospitals.

In his letter to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the of renowned philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and Edhi Foundation chairman, Faisal Edhi expressed sorrow over the suffering of the tremendous number of people due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that Edhi Foundation would like to extend the assistance to India in the form of a fleet of 50 ambulances along with the services.

His letter further stated, “Importantly, we are not requesting any other assistance from you, as we are providing the fuel, food, and other necessary amenities that our team will require.

Our team consists of emergency medical technicians, office staff, drivers, and supporting staff.”

Faisal Edhi sought permission from the Indian premier to allow the team to enter the country besides providing necessary guidance from the local administration and police department for the deployment of the team into any critical areas of concerns.

India is currently facing worth situation in its northern and western parts including its capital New Delhi due to COVID-19 pandemic, as well as facing acute shortage of medical oxygen and vacant beds in medical facilities to keep the coronavirus patients alive.

Following the deteriorated situation, 2,263 people have died of the virus during the past 24 hours in India, whereas, 332,730 new cases were reported.