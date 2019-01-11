Eden housing scam

This is reference to suo motu notice by Supreme Court of Pakistan hearing Eden Garden Housing Society (EGHS) scam in which 11,716 people have been affected and those involved run away with Rs 13 Billion collected from innocent citizens. The SC has raised questions about DHA partnership in this commercial and controversial project with EGHS, allowing its name and goodwill to be used in luring citizens.

Unlike EGHS the DHA is statutory body created for specific purpose of providing welfare to families of our valiant soldiers who laid down their life defending the motherland and the ghazis who have suffered injuries resulting in permanent disabilities. One can understand even grant of subsidized plots to serving officers and jawans as a retirement benefit in addition to pension. DHA enjoys special privileges in terms of tax benefits and powers usually given to land regulating agencies like CDA etc to perform their role of welfare organization only. When DHA was established it was generally perceived that they would work as welfare organization and not a commercial land developer. It is unfortunate that in 2008 DHA Islamabad advertised to give plots to general public through computerized balloting in DHA Valley and thousands of citizens who had faith in their credibility applied.

Those issued allotment letters paid instalments directly through bank (Askari Bank) to DHA Valley. It was shocking that DHA Islamabad had done partnership with Bahria and another controversial land developer. Citizens of Pakistan paid instalments because they had faith in DHA. When DHA enters into partnership with controversial land developers who are known for corrupt practices and advertises schemes for general public it is bound to bring into disrepute security institution. Even CDA has yet to give possession to those declared successful in 1989 general balloting for plots in sector E-12/4 Islamabad.

GULL ZAMAN

Peshawar

