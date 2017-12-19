ED notice to Syed Ali Gilani biased, unrealistic: APHC

Srinagar

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has termed the notice of the Indian Enforcement Directorate (ED) to its Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani as biased and unrealistic.

APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Indian authorities have crossed all democratic, constitutional and moral limits to satisfy their hatred against Kashmiris, in general, and leadership, in particular”.

He said, “Hurriyat conference has made it clear long ago that during 2002 Income Tax raid at the residences of Syed Ali Gilani and his close relatives, no currency or any objectionable material was recovered and it was conveyed to the authorities concerned through his counsel.”

He said Gilani and his party have a clear stand that the lingering Kashmir dispute needs to be resolved peacefully in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people. “Harassing Hurriyat chairman through its agencies and putting him under the sponsored media trail, Indian autocracy will fail today as they have in the past,” he added.

The spokesperson said knitting imaginary and baseless stories and publicising them through arrogant media is nothing but to put pressure on Syed Ali Gilani to toe their line.

He said, “Circulating ED notice to media houses prior to our office strengthens our belief that this is a frustrated move to tarnish the image of Gilani Sahab and force him to subjugation.”

More than a decade old case is still pending in the Income Tax department and before their decision, issuance of notice by the ED amounts to arbitrariness, he added.—KMS