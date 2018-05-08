ED, HEC Dr Arshad Ali wins lifetime achievement award

The Institution of Engineers, Pakistan (IEP) has awarded Dr Arshad Ali, Executive Director, Higher Education Commission (HEC) with Lifetime Achievement Award for his academic excellence and professional achievements. Prof Dr Arshad Ali is a prolific researcher and academician, a press release said on Monday. He has earned Bachelors of Engineering degree in Avionics from NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi and MS and PhD degrees in Electrical Engineering from University of Pittsburgh, USA.

He has been awarded gold medal by Pakistan Academy of Sciences and COMSTECH for IT research, President’s gold medal for best NUST researcher of the year 2005 and “Distinguished Scientist of the Year 2006” award by Pakistan Academy of Sciences. He is also recipient of President’s pride of performance in IT research and Sitara-e-Imtiaz by Government of Pakistan.—APP

Related