Ecuador will feature at this year’s FIFA World Cup after the governing body of football dismissed a case filed against them by Chile.

Chile had complained that Byron Castillo of Ecuador was ineligible to play World Cup qualifiers having been born in Tumaco, Colombia in 1995 and not in the Ecuadorean city of General Villamil Playas in 1998, as stated on his official documents.

Castillo appeared in eight of Ecuador’s 18 qualifying games for the World Cup helping the team pick up 14 of its 26 points in matches he played in while Chile finished seventh in qualifying with 19 points.

But the governing body has now dismissed their case after conducting its investigation.

“Having analysed the submissions of all parties and after a hearing had been conducted, the Appeal Committee confirmed the decision of the Disciplinary Committee to close the proceedings initiated against the FEF (Ecuadorean Football Association),” FIFA said in a statement.

“Amongst other considerations, it deemed that on the basis of the documents presented, the player was to be considered as holding permanent Ecuadorean nationality in accordance with… FIFA Regulations Governing the Application of the Statutes.”

However, the Chilean football federation was less than pleased with the outcome and has decided to challenge the verdict in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

“This is a dark day for football and for the credibility of the system… Of course, we will refer this to the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” Jorge Yunge, general secretary of the Chilean Football Federation, said.

Ecuador are placed in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Senegal and the Netherlands.