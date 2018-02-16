ECP’s RTS initiative

THE Election Commission of Pakistan has initiated a number of measures to ensure conduct of free and fair elections as well as ensure transmission of results on a fast track basis to Returning Officers and its own offices in the four provincial capitals and its Secretariat in Islamabad. In this connection, it signed an agreement with NADRA on Wednesday for development of software called ‘Result Transmission System’ or RTS. This will allow the Presiding Officers to transmit results of the polling stations to ROs and the ECP in real-time through their mobile phones.

Though counting, compilation, transmission and issuance of results is a very sensitive matter and, therefore, all these stages need to be handled with utmost care and responsibility but it is also a fact that inordinate delay in transmission and announcement of results creates unnecessary doubts about the nature and motives of the delay. In the last general election in 2013, the Election Commission announced almost no result throughout the night of the polling day whereas results were unofficially broadcast by the entire media. This created bad impression for the Commission as non-announcement of results of those constituencies where all facilities exist for transmission of results was not understandable. In this backdrop, the ECP has done well by assigning the task to NADRA to assist in preparation of the RTS. It is not yet known what the software will contain and how the Presiding Officers are going to use it but we know that this is possible even through WhatsApp. However, be it a customised software or WhatsApp, the plan would require that all Presiding Officers in each and every part of the country where elections would be taking place do have an Android cellular phone and Internet facility in the area. Do POs are supposed to have their own phones and if not whether it would be feasible to provide them such sets by the ECP involving huge costs? We hope that these and similar other issues as well as technical hiccups would be addressed carefully by the Commission so that hopes of the masses about prompt announcement of results are not dashed.

