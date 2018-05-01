ECP’s RAs to dispose of objections by 17th

Rawalpindi

Revising Authorities (RAs) appointed by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum districts would dispose of claims and objections of the citizens till May 7 as they have been given seven more days to complete the task. ECP had displayed the verified voters’ lists for over a month up to April 30 at the display centres set up at schools, colleges of the division and offices of registration officers, assistant registration officers and display centers at circle level.

ECP announced 43 days from March 26 to May 7 for disposal of claims/objections and applications for corrections. The final lists would be displayed in May at the office of District Election Commissioner. Rawalpindi District Election Commissioner-1, Malik Saleem Akhtar said total 17 Revising Authorities were appointed for District Rawalpindi authorized to receive and decide claims, objections and applications for correction of electoral rolls.

Five Revising Authorities are for Chakwal District while four Revising Authorities are for District Jhelum. Similarly, six authorities for Attock district were appointed. Saleem Akhtar said, the voters verification process being completed to finalize arrangements for upcoming general election.

He informed that there are over 2.9 million voters registered in Rawalpindi district including 15,73,228 male and over 13,75,000 female. He said the training of Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers has also been started from April 25 which would continue till May 12 at different training centers set up in the district.—APP