ECP’s apprehensions

THE Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) told Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Monday that anti-Pakistan international forces wanted to sabotage the general election. Secretary of the Commission maintained that he would brief the Committee on the dangers in an in-camera session and steps would be taken to ward off the threat.

The Commission might have solid reasons to express such apprehensions and it is also justified not to disclose the nature of the threat in public because of obvious international implications and repercussions. It is, however, understood that rival or enemy countries always try to exploit such occasions with a view to triggering instability and chaos. Unfortunately, we, ourselves, have pushed the country to extreme polarisation, making the job of our enemies easier. There is neither harmony among institutions nor amity among political parties and this exposes us to all sorts of dangers and exploitations. All political parties claim to be torch-bearers of democracy but majority of them lack democratic spirit and they seldom demonstrate patience in pursuing their agendas. The Election Commission, with the help of Army, Police and intelligence agencies, would surely take counter measures to thwart designs of our enemies but it is also duty and responsibility of all political parties, their leadership and contesting candidates to help maintain peace and harmony. This can be done by strictly adhering to the code of conduct for general election that provides comprehensive guidelines what to do and what not to do during election campaign. However, we would also urge the ECP as well as the incoming caretaker government not to allow any excuse to delay holding of election.

Related