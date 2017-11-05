ECP and the youth of Sindh

According to the recent statistics released by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the total registered voters in the country are nearly 97 million out of the total population of 207.8 millions in Pakistan. The youth ratio of 18-35 age group is 42.4 millions as registered voters. Thus, young people constitute 44pc of all the registered voters in the country. Furthermore, describing the share of Sindh in the total population of the country, the ECP Statistics show that the lowest ratio of youngest voters is in Sindh i.e. 2.6 million out of the 20.6 million voters from the province.

The fact is that, during the days when general elections are nearer to happen in the country, the politicians/representatives of the rural areas who, most of them, are feudal lords come into action in their constituencies which are not less than their principalities. They manage to provide the NADRA Mobile Van Service to the poor, free of cost for getting their CNICs. The teens, who are under eighteen years, are registered as illiterate with the artificial addition of three to five years to their real date of birth for entitlement to the ID Card so that the vote bank must increase.

Such ID Cards have jeopardized the youth of Sindh and as per misinformation in the CNICs, they are counted overage and illiterate when they apply for any job. Besides, girls remain unmarried due to the false overage. I have seen many cases of the same sort in my community as well. So, the authorities concerned must form a comprehensive policy to resolve the problem and take stern steps against this malpractice to happen again in the coming 2018 elections.

ABID SIKANDAR KHOKHAR

Naudero

