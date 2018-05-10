ECP yet to decide date of next general elections

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday denied news reports which had stated the commission has recommended that the 2018 general elections should be held by the end of July.

In a statement, the ECP said Wednesday that neither has a date been fixed for the upcoming polls nor is any particular date being considered. The ECP termed all such news reports as baseless.

The incumbent government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to oversee the general elections. As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the caretaker prime minister is appointed by the prime minister in consultation with the opposition leader in the National Assembly. The prime responsibility of the caretaker government is to ensure that the elections are held in a transparent manner and the basic functions of the government continue.

The ECP officials however told this correspondent that arrangements are being made to hold the elections well within the time specified by the constitution.

Taking a major step towards holding the 2018 general elections, ECP Monday had notified the appointment of district returning officers, returning officers and assistant returning officers.

The ECP made had this announcement after a crucial meeting of the commission. It said that district and sessions judges have been appointed as district returning officers (DROs) across Pakistan. However, in some districts, district returning officers have been appointed from the bureaucracy as well.

Hence, the majority of returning officers (ROs) is from the lower courts while as per the law, assistant returning officers have been appointed from the administration. The total number of DROs is 131: one DRO for each constituency, barring Fata and Balochistan’s three districts; Sherani, Kohlu and Sikandarabad. Whereas, for seven agencies of the Fata, political agents have been appointed as district returning officers.