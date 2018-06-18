ECP writes letter to NADRA chairman over voters’ data leak

LAHORE : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday wrote a letter to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman Usman Mubeen over the data leak of voters

The data breach nearly a month before the General Elections 2018 has raised question on the transparency of the electoral process. The letter says that NADRA authorities leaked the data of voters to unauthorized individuals and violated the contract with Election Commission.

The data went into the hands of the individuals before reaching ECP.

The letter has urged NADRA to initiate investigation against those responsible for leaking the data.

As per contract, NADRA cannot share the data of voters with anyone. ECP fears that the data might reach unauthorized people.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to move ECP against Usman Mubeen. PTI has prepared a petition seeking removal of NADRA chairman from his position.

The party has accused the NADRA chairman of providing data to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), therefore, he should be removed from his position.

The petition further stated that the NADRA chairman was appointed by PML-N, therefore, free, fair and transparent elections cannot be conducted in his presence.