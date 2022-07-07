ECP working with Hamza to ensure PML-N victory: Imran

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday alleged Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) working with Hamza to ensure the victory of turncoats in the Punjab by-elections. Addressing a mammoth public gathering in Sheikhupura, Imran Khan claimed ECP is biased and working with Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

“Hamza Kukri listen, do whatever you want but turncoats cannot win the by-elections,” he was quoted as saying.

He said the nation has rejected ‘imported government’. PDM came into power just to get relief in the cases being faced by their leadership and to save their ‘looted wealth’. Imran Khan said PTI can beat ‘loota’ of any size with the masses.

Commenting on the issue of buying cheaper oil from Russia, the ousted prime minister said Finance Minister Miftah Ismail says they will buy the oil after knowing the rate, Russia was offering. INP