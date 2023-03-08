ECP urges SC to transfer Lahore CCPO for being ‘partisan’

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday apprised the Supreme Court of Pakistan about the inclinations of CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar towards a particular political party, stating that without reshuffling of “partisan officers”, free and fair elections will not be possible.

In a five-page application filed before the apex court, the ECP urged the SC to become a party in a case relating to the transfer of the Lahore CCPO.

“It is considered the view of the commission that without reshuffling of such partisan officers, free and fair elections shall not be possible in line with Article 218…and Section 230 of the Elections Act 2017 (functions of the caretaker government),” the petition read.

“The incumbent officer has inclinations towards a particular political party [PTI]…the commission has reasons to believe that he will not be able to fulfil its constitutional duties if the officer remains the head of the [Lahore] division during the conduct of the provincial assembly elections in Lahore,” the application emphasised.

It is pertinent to mention that it is the same case in which the Supreme Court, in its ruling on February 17, suspended the transfer of CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.

SC suspends transfer order of Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

The ECP recalled that the SC in the worker’s party’s case reported as PLD 2012 SC 681 at Para 41 mandated the commission to take preemptive measures to guard against any corrupt practices or even a possibility thereof so that the elections are conducted honestly and in accordance with the law.

“It is not understandable as to why the incumbent officer is interested in a particular posting of his choice station,” the ECP contended, adding that as per the trite law of this land, transfers and postings were the prerogative of the government, i.e. provincial or federal government, and no particular officer could claim any right of posting of his choice.