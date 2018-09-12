ECP turns down petitions seeking removal of Nawaz’s name from PML-N

ISLAMABAD : Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday dismissed petitions seeking removal of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

While announcing the verdict, the commission rejected to cancel registration of PML-N.

ECP had reserved the verdict of the case on September 10.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif was removed as party president, following his disqualification by Supreme Court (SC) in Panama Leaks case.

Afterwards, Nawaz’s younger brother Shehbaz Sharif was elected as party’s new president.