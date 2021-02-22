ECP tribunal rejects Senate papers of PTI candidate from Sindh

KARACHI – An election tribunal on Monday rejected the nomination papers of PTI’s Senate candidate from Sindh on a technocrat seat Saifullah Abro.

Two citizens had challenged the returning officer’s (RO) decision to accept the nomination papers of the PTI leader last week.

The tribunal issued the verdict after hearing arguments from both parties. Nullifying the decision of the RO, it has barred Abro from contesting election.

“The objections raised by the petitioners were proved true and Saifullah Abro does not fulfill the requirement of a technocrat,” read the order.

The PTI’s decision to award ticket to Abro and Faisal Vawda had also been condemned by the local party leaders.