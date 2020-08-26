ECP transfers officers ahead of local body polls

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday notified transfers and postings of several officers to various posts in the commission ahead of local body elections.

Adnan Bashir, Director Local Government Elections, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been appointed as Director Research, Planning and Overseas.

Director Elections Nadeem Qasim has been posted as Director Electoral Rules in the Election Commission Secretariat.

While Nadeem Qasim will continue to fulfill his responsibilities as the spokesperson of the Election Commission, the notification said.

Director Electoral Rules Tahir Hassan has been transferred from Election Commission Secretariat to Provincial Election Commission Sindh.

On 13 August, the ECP announced that the number of registered voters in Pakistan has exceeded 112.3 million.

The ECP had also started work on the outstanding issues of reviewing the electoral rolls for the local body elections that was halted due to the coronavirus. The commission has already issued instructions to all provincial Election Commissioners and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to review the electoral rolls.