ECP to take up PTI prohibited funding case today

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will resume hearing the PTI prohibited funding case today (Monday).

The ECP, on September 7, had given Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) “a last chance” to submit its reply to the commission’s show cause notice in the prohibited funding case, commonly referred to as the foreign funding case.

Headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, A four-member bench that took up the case had given the PTI two weeks, making it clear that it would not be extended any further.

The notice was issued as the Political Parties Order 2002 required that before taking punitive action against any party believed to be receiving illegal funds, a “show cause notice” has to be issued to the party.

Last month, the ECP announced its long-awaited verdict in the prohibited funding case and said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did receive funding from prohibited sources.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja declared that the party received funds from 34 unknown sources and hid 13 accounts from the electoral body.

The list of funding sources also includes donors from Australia, UAE, and the US.

“The party accepted funds from a US business personality,” it added.

The ECP declared that the affidavit submitted by the party related to funds was false.

PTI direct beneficiary of foreign funding: FT report