ECP to take up 5 cases against Imran Khan tomorrow

Islamabad: The Election of Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will continue the hearing of five cases against PTI Chairman Imran Khan tomorrow (Tuesday).

Last week, the ECP had delisted the hearing of five cases against the former Prime Minister till December 20 due to the “non-availability of bench members”.

The scheduled cases against Imran Khan include the prohibited funding case, a petition for the suspension of the notification of Khan’s victory in a by-election, two cases over the removal of Khan from the position of PTI chairmanship, and a case related to the submission of return of Imran Khan’s election campaign expenses.

A notice has also been issued to Imran Khan by the ECP.

In October this year, the ECP, in its unanimous verdict, found Imran Khan involved in corrupt practices and disqualified him, ruling that the PTI chief was no more a member of the National Assembly.

The ECP had stated that the PTI chief had submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

The ECP order read that the respondent had “intentionally and deliberately” violated the provisions contained [in] Sections 137, 167, and 173 of the Elections Act 2017, as he “has made false statements and an incorrect declaration before the commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21”.

