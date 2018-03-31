ECP to receive delimitation objections upto April 24

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that the process of accepting objections on delimitation will continue upto April 24.

According to ECP, after expiry of the last date, later these objections will be submitted before the commission under the law. It said that the ECP has so far received 217 objections on delimitation of the constituencies included 115 objections from Punjab and Islamabad, 70 from Sindh, eight from Balochistan and 24 from FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It said that the ECP has established a facilitation centre at ECP Secretariat for submission of objections and facilitating the people regarding the initial delimitation of national and provincial assemblies.It said that five teams have been constituted to receive the objections pertaining to all four provinces, federation and FATA in the office hours. It said that the ECP has continued receiving objections on delimitation from across the country including from Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said that the commission has also launched the details of objections on proposed delimitation of the constituencies 2018 along with proposed maps by the petitioners on its website for public convenience and transparency.—APP