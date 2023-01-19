ECP to notify Imran Khan victorious on 7 NA seats he won in 2022

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday decided to notify PTI Chairman Imran Khan victorious on seven seats of the National Assembly that he had won in October 2022.

A five-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, announced the decision that the electoral body had reserved on December 20 last year.

Imran Khan had contested seven out of the eight in by-elections on October 16 and had won six seats. After making history by winning six seats in by-polls, the PTI chief added another to his tally by winning the NA-45 Kurram constituency later in the same month.

The ECP had withheld notifying Imran Khan’s victory for his failure to submit details of election expenses for the constituencies he had contested.

In its verdict announced today, the electoral body ignored the delay in the submission of the details of the expenses and directed officials to notify Khan as the winning candidate accepting the PTI plea.

According to the election laws, “Every returned candidate shall, within five days from the date of the election, submit return of election expenses in accordance with the provision of section 29.”