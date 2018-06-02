ECP to move SC against LHC verdict to nullify changes in nomination papers

ISLAMABAD : Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday decided to approach Supreme Court (SC) against Lahore High Court (LHC) decision to annul the nomination papers prepared by the parliament.

Talking to media persons, ECP officials have clarified that the general elections 2018 will be held on July 25 at every cost.

ECP had summoned an emergency meeting to make changes in the Form-A and Form-B in the backdrop of LHC’s judgment whereas it had also barred Returning Officers (ROs) from issuing nomination papers.

Earlier, the LHC judge Justice Ayesha A Malik pronounced the reserved verdict on the constitutional petition filed by law expert Saad Rasool, challenging the Section 60, 110 and 137 of the Election Act 2018.

The judge while declaring null and void the nomination papers prepared by the parliament had ordered the ECP to prepare new nomination papers.

In the papers prepared by the parliamentarians, column about candidates’ details regarding loans, legal cases and dual nationality was skipped while space to write tax details for three years was also removed.

Columns related to education, occupation and defaulter were also omitted as the form will only give declaration to the candidates under Article 62, 63 whereas they will also provide oath of Khatm-e-Nabowwat (PBUH).