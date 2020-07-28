ECP to hear Vawda’s dual citizenship case

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Election Commission (ECP) of Pakistan will hear a case pertaining to the dual citizenship of Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on August 4. The election commission had previously summoned the federal minister on July 16 for allegedly concealing his dual nationality while filing nomination papers for General Elections 2018. The commission in its orders on Tuesday said if the parties to the case did not show up then a decision would be given on the information provided. “The parties should either show up in person or send their counsel on August 4,” the ECP said. The petitioners, Advocate Qadir Khan Mandokhel and others had filed a disqualification petition against Vawda for concealing his dual citizenship.