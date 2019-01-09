ECP to hear reference against Zardari on 10th

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan will take up a reference seeking the disqualification of Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Jan 10.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman, who moved the petition, left for Islamabad on Wednesday to appear before the commission for the initial hearing of his plea. The commission will likely decide on the maintainability of the petition in the preliminary hearing.

Speaking to the media before departure, the PTI leader said the former president and his facilitators should make up their mind for his disqualification. “The disqualification over concealing assets is the fate of Sindh’s godfather,” he said.

The PTI lawmaker had moved the petition in the ECP accusing Zardari of concealing his assets. He alleged that the PPP leader owned an apartment in Belaire Condominiums located at 524 East 72nd Street in New York but didn’t disclose it in his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections.

