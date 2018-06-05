ECP to finalize KP caretaker CM within two days

Peshawar

The Election Commission of Pakistan would make a decision on the caretaker chief minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the parliamentary committee constituted for the purpose could not finalise a name for the post. According to a statement issued Monday by former speaker Asad Qaiser, the names proposed by former chief minister and opposition leader would be referred to the ECP that will have to make a final decision within two days.

The two nominees recommended each by former chief minister of KP and leader of the dissolved opposition, include bureaucrats Himayatullah Khan and Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, businessperson Manzoor Khan Afridi, Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad. ECP confirmed receiving suggestions, assuring the final name would be announced within the given time.—INP