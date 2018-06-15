ECP to conclude scrutiny of nomination papers on 19

ISLAMABAD : The process of scrutiny of nomination papers filed by candidates for upcoming general elections is continuing.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 21,482 nomination papers have been filed across the country for general elections.

Six thousand sixty three candidates are contesting for 342 seats of the National Assembly while 15419 nomination papers have been filed for the provincial assemblies’ seats.

As per the election schedule, the scrutiny process will conclude on Tuesday next. Appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers can be filed by 22nd of this month. The Appellate Tribunals will decide the appeals by 27th, after which the revised list of candidates will be published on 28th of this month.

Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by 29th June and the electoral body will announce the final list of candidates on the same day.

Electoral symbols will be issued to candidates on 30th June while polling will be held on 25th of next month.