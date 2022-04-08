ECP to complete delimitation of constituencies in four months

Islamabad: Following the verdict of the supreme court which nullified the ruling of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Friday, said that it could complete the delimitation of constituencies in four months duration for upcoming elections.

The direction to this effect was given at a meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad on Friday.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Raja directed relevant bodies to complete the delimitation of all constituencies of National and the Provincial Assemblies within four months on the basis of the 2017 census.

The ECP asked provincial governments to provide maps and other data immediately to the Election Commission so that it could complete the delimitation process in a timely manner.

The meeting also decided to complete updating and review of voters’ lists for the next general elections.

Regarding the timely conduct of local bodies’ elections in Punjab, the Election Commission also decided to summon and hear the Federal Secretary of Finance and the Chief Secretary Punjab.