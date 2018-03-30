ECP to appoint judicial officers as DROs, ROs for general elections-2018

ISLAMABAD :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday decided to appoint District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) for next general elections 2018 from Judicial Officers of lower courts. According to ECP, in this regard letters have been dispatched to the concerned Registrar of High Courts and requested them to provide lists of District and Session Judges, Additional Session Judges, Senior Civil Judges and Civil Judges. The step was taken by the ECP in the light of sub clause 1(C) and 1 of Clause 50 & 52 of Election Act 2017, it added.

Orignally published by APP