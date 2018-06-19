ECP takes stern notice of Nadra data leak

Chairman ordered for inquiry

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday wrote a letter to National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) over an alleged leak in details of voters for general election 2018.

In its letter, the ECP stated that NADRA officials shared details of voters with what it called unrelated persons. Unrelated persons had access to the data regarding voters before it reached ECP, the letter stated.

It further said that NADRA has violated its agreement with ECP regarding the confidentiality of data. NADRA was not permitted to share data with anyone per our agreement, it asserted.

The ECP demanded that the NADRA chairman conducts an inquiry against those involved in the alleged data leak.

A day earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan had reportedly decided to send a petition against the NADRA chairman to the ECP seeking his removal.

Sources said the PTI had prepared the petition against Mobin to be sent to the ECP.

According to sources, the petition alleged that Mobin was appointed by the outgoing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government and that the NADRA chief reportedly aided the party by providing it valuable data.

Mobin was reappointed as NADRA chairman for a period of three years in February this year after his earlier tenure ended.

On Sunday, a NADRA spokesperson termed the allegations baseless and malicious.

According to a statement by the authority, NADRA has a limited scope with regards to the conduct of elections and is assisting the ECP in a technical role.

Meanwhile, the commission on Monday rejected reports appearing on certain television channels that the commission has sought explanation from NADRA on the issue of data leaks on the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. In a statement on Monday, the election commission clarified that it has so far not received any request from the PTI regarding NADRA.

However the commission has written a letter to NADRA seeking explanation as to why a newspaper published details of electoral lists on 25th and 28th May without permission from the election body. The Commission once again made it clear that this letter has nothing to do with the request of the PTI.